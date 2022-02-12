Show You Care
Chilly Valentine’s Weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air moved back in and sticks around through the weekend. Strong northwest wind continues tonight with gusts higher than 30 mph. As a result wind chills stay below zero through most of our Saturday. A weak system slides through Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a scatter chance for snow showers. Sunday remains below normal with more sunshine pushing highs on Valentine’s Day highs into the lower to middle 30s. We continue to watch a storm for the middle of next week. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

