Cedar Rapids Kennedy picks up their 13th straight win, taking down Iowa City West 57-52

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A heavyweight matchup, one high school sports fans were waiting all year to see, did not disappoint.

The two top teams in the Mississippi Valley - Valley division met at Kennedy, with the No. 3 Cougars coming out on top.

The Cougars, playing in front of their home crowd, got great performances from their starts Jackson Bowman and Kenzie Reed.

No. 10 Iowa City West gave Kennedy their closest test since January 21st.

Both teams are heading to the playoffs, Kennedy plays either Linn-Mar or North Scott on February 25th. Iowa City West faces either Burlington or Muscatine on February 25th.

