West Liberty woman arrested for witness tampering in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation

Emily Erin Resendiz
Emily Erin Resendiz(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - West Liberty Police arrested 27-year-old Emily Erin Resendiz on Sunday, Feb. 6. for tampering with a witness or juror by harassment with the intent to improperly influence them.

On January 28th, 2022, officials conducted an interview with a juvenile who was a witness in an ongoing investigation regarding sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee. Documents say that Resendiz contacted the victim in order to find out what the victim told officers about the investigation.

Police say messages show that Resendiz was advised by officers to cease all contact with the victim, however, continued questioning the victim afterwards.

A no-contact order has been issued barring Resendiz from contacting two people who were unnamed in the documents.

The document does not say whether or not Resendiz was involved in any capacity in the sexual exploitation investigation.

Resendiz waived an initial appearance and preliminary hearing. She has been released on a $2,300 bond.

