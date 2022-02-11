Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Teen charged with murder in July 2021 shooting in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a teen has been charged with first degree murder in connection to a shooting incident in Cedar Rapids last year that resulted in the death of 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis.

Police responded to a report of a crash on the morning of July 20, 2021. They said the Whitis, of Peoria, Illinois, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex, in the 2200 block of C Street SW.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled the official cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death, a homicide.

After their investigation, police said they arrested 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson. He faces charges of first degree murder, intimidation with a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jackson was already in custody at the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when the arrest warrants were served.

Friends and family held a vigil to remember the victim.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Adam Hildebrandt
Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Jamie Dawley
Winneshiek Co. woman accused of repeatedly spanking stepchild with hairbrush
“No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday.” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom...
‘No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday,’ Iowa wrestling coach responds to alleged racist incident
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week

Latest News

Judge: Iowa must pay union $2 million in dues deduction case
The federal courthouse for the Northern District of Iowa in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa courts to discontinue mask requirement
But doctors warn too much coffee can cause side effects.
Doctors give advise on how to wake up without coffee
Jill Armstrong, a realtor at Skogman Realty, joins us to talk about some home improvement...
Realtor discusses home improvement projects that have a big impact