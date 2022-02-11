Suspect booked into jail after standoff outside Sioux City school; no major injuries reported

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Woodbury County Jail’s website, Emanuel Pleitez, the suspect involved in the standoff outside a Sioux City school, was booked last night at about 10 p.m.

Court documents filed in Woodbury County say Pleitez has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and the possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges stem from the standoff Thursday in front of Bishop Heelan.

The school went into lockdown over the noon hour Thursday after Pleitez, who was in police custody told, the officer driving him to the station he had a gun. The officer immediately parked the car and called for assistance.

Police say when more than an hour of negotiations with Pleitez didn’t work, officers approached the vehicle and Pleitez reportedly fired multiple rounds. Chemical munitions were deployed through a window Pleitez had broken out. He surrendered within seconds.

Police say no law enforcement officials fired their weapons and no major injuries were reported.

Police say they did search Pleitez for a weapon when they took him into custody, but Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller described the gun as a “micro-compact.” Meaning it was so small it went undetected by police.

Pleitez was wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery in Sioux City’s Greenville neighborhood on Jan. 30. That investigation is ongoing.

The investigation into the standoff situation has been handed over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Emanuel Pleitez (Woodbury County Jail)

PREVIOUS (5 p.m.)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic High School was on a brief lockdown Thursday after a suspect was found with a gun inside a police car.

The incident took place right outside Bishop Heelan on Grandview Boulevard. The school was placed on lockdown because Sioux City police were negotiating with the suspect, who had a gun inside one of their patrol cars. Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says the gun, described as a “micro-compact,” wasn’t found during an initial search because of its size.

Police initially arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Emanuel Pleitez of Sioux City, over an alleged armed robbery that happened a few days ago. While he was being transported to the police station for questioning, he informed officers he had a gun. The officer transporting Pleitez stopped the car and confirmed he had a gun. Following this discovery, the officer backed away from the vehicle and called in assistance.

A negotiator was sent to the scene and multiple police vehicles from SCPD and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office could be seen in the area.

Eventually, negotiations broke down, Pleitez fired several rounds and police moved in to deploy chemical munitions. Pleitez surrendered shortly after those munitions were deployed. Authorities say none of the Sioux City police officers or Woodbury County deputies at the scene fired their weapons during the incident.

Officers deployed chemical munitions, seen here, into the patrol car. The munitions were delivered through a broken window Emanuel Pleitez had broken out during the incident.

Mueller says his officers did everything they could to find the gun during the initial arrest, but it slipped through the cracks.

“Again, what I said is, what’s very concerning to us is that these items can be less than three-quarters of an inch thick, they can be very light, made of polymer materials. So they’re highly concealable. And especially in this weather, heavier coats, things like that. Officers just simply can’t do a full body search out on the streets, we do the best we can,” said Mueller.

Sioux City Police say they’re conducting their own investigation, and turning over evidence to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Mueller says he’d like to release all body camera video of the incident but won’t do so until the investigations are over.

The incident happened while U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring Bishop Heelan. Officials say the Bishop Heelan students, faculty and Feenstra were unharmed. No major injuries were reported among officers either. Authorities say Pleitez suffered minor lacerations during the incident and had no gunshot wounds, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crime scene was cleared Thursday afternoon and Bishop Heelan lifted the lockdown shortly after Pleitez was taken into custody.

PREVIOUS (1:30 p.m.)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities tell KTIV that a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff outside Bishop Heelan on Grandview Boulevard.

Jeremy McClure with Sioux City Police says a suspect in an armed robbery was being transported in the back of a squad car when he told officers he had a handgun in his possession. Officers checked the suspect, who was handcuffed at the time, and confirmed he did have a handgun.

Following this discovery, police backed away from the vehicle, and a negotiator was sent to the scene.

The negotiator attempted to talk the suspect down but he became more agitated. Eventually, a tactical team started to approach the vehicle, during which the suspect allegedly fired his gun. No officers were hit and chemical munitions were deployed to subdue the suspect. He surrendered shortly after.

The suspect was sent to the hospital for medical treatment. At this time police say he did not suffer any gunshot wounds himself, only minor lacerations.

The standoff did cause Bishop Heelan to be placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted. No injuries were reported among any staff or students.

PREVIOUS (11:45 a.m.)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan High School has gone into lockdown Thursday.

Bishop Heelan President John Flanery has confirmed to KTIV that the lockdown is due to an armed individual in the area. No injuries have been reported among staff or students at this time. A large police presence was seen in the area.

The lockdown comes as U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring the building.

