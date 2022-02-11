Small, but mighty West Liberty squad ready for postseason

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - When practice began in November for the West Liberty girls basketball team, only six players showed up. It was a bit worrisome for Macy Daufeldt, just one of two seniors on the roster.

“It was kind of like, are we going to have a team? Is everyone going to stick it out? Are we going to be able to play? It was kind of scary,” Daufeldt explained.

The Comets originally thought they would return a squad of about 15 girls, but other opportunities popped up.

“We had some kids go out for wrestling, between 15-20,” said West Liberty girls basketball head coach Matt Hoeppner. “I know we had one [player] that played the last couple of years that went to get her CNA, so just different things and different reasons.”

Instead, the team found a way to make it work with just eight players. Three Hall sisters make up a majority of the team.

“It’s definitely weird knowing I’m related to half the team,” explained senior Sailor Hall.

In addition, the Comets feature two Buysse sisters, two sophomores and then Daufeldt. The team managed to finished the season with a 18-4 overall record.

“Everybody seems to fill the role that they need to, without even being asked to fill that,” said Hoeppner. “It’s not like hey, I need you to score tonight - they just do it. Hey, I need you to rebound a little bit more tonight - they just do it. I think that’s a part of our success.”

That doesn’t mean that with such a small bench, they haven’t dealt with adversity such as foul trouble.

“It definitely was different trying to adapt to that, but now that we need to know that we need to prepared for that, we definitely do a better job implementing everyone into as many different combinations of groups as we can,” said Hall. “So that everyone knows how to play with everyone and knows every single spot.”

They also had to figure out how to keep up their stamina during games early in the season.

“We had a thing initially called yellow, where we would slow down, stall and relax. Pass it around five or six times before we start our offense, just to give our players time to rest. That lasted about two possessions,” said Hoeppner.

The Comets even had a ‘Plan C’ for if the team ever did get into foul trouble.

“Our back up plan is that if more than one person fouls out, our manager is going to put on a uniform and come play,” Daufeldt, joked.

Thankfully they’ve never had to resort to that.

Riding a five-game win streak, which includes a road win over the RVC South champs, the Comets open up the postseason against Northeast on Saturday. Even though they have small numbers, this is a squad that believes they can do big things.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.