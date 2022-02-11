Senate Ethics Committee dismisses complaint filed against Eastern Iowa State Senator

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Senate Ethics Committee dismissed an ethics complaint on Thursday that alleged Iowa Senator Dan Zumbach had used his political power to pressure the Iowa DNR.

A group called Save Bloody Run in Clayton County filed the complaint to try and keep an 11,600 head feedlot from being built near Bloody Run Creek.

“We filed Freedom of Information requests and received hundreds of emails between the senator and the Iowa DNR,” said Larry Stone, one of the committee members of Save Bloody Run Creek.

The committee said the findings presented by the group surpassed the three-year statutory time limit and said much of the findings were subjective.

“The most important thing was to get this public matter this example of the political influence that seems to be happening,” said Stone.

Zumbach said he knew from the beginning he had done nothing wrong but that it was common for people in his position to talk with heads of the departments.

“We want to bring the people closer to the government and the government closer to the people,” said Senator Zumbach.

While Zumbach said he hadn’t pressured the DNR or used his political power to intimidate members, as the complaint states, he does say he met with the DNR to speak about his son-in-law’s feedlot.

“We talk about all kinds of projects,” he said. “My son-in-law was having trouble navigating some of the red tape and bureaucracy, and he called me one day and said, ‘hey Dan, I don’t know how to walk through this process, can you help me out?’ I said yeah, I’ll have them call someone and get a hold of you and help you work through it. We do that for constituents all the time.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.