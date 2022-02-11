Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Restaurant owner helps deliver baby on Miami roadside

By Christian De La Rosa
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - A restaurant owner was on her way to work when she stopped to make a special roadside delivery.

Stela Niznik was driving to her Chicken and the Egg restaurant after she left yoga class when she saw a woman in desperate need of help.

“Usually we set an intention, and I told myself my intention was to do something good for someone today,” Niznik said.

Her intentions would be put to good use driving through downtown Miami when she came across a car parked in the middle of the street.

“The woman was pregnant and wearing a dress, and I could see blood all over her legs,” Niznik said.

Niznik quickly pulled over and called 911. She had her yoga mat, and the operator asked her to use it and follow her instructions.

“So, I look, I’m like, ‘Well, I, I see the head. I see the baby’s head and the hair,’” Niznik recalled. “She said ‘OK, now I need you to take a deep breath, and I need you to stay calm. You need to deliver this baby right now.’ I’m on the phone, I’m like, ‘What?’ My first thought was, I didn’t even sanitize my hands!”

She proceeded to deliver the baby on a downtown roadside curb.

“I’m pushing with one hand, and with the other hand I just started slapping her legs, yelling at her like crazy, I’m like, ‘Come on mom! You got this. Just keep on pushing, push!’” Niznik said. “And then eventually the baby just perfectly landed in my hands.”

A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.

The healthy baby girl was delivered by a well-intentioned stranger who chose to stop.

The newborn’s father, who recently arrived from Haiti, said no one else stopped to help except for Niznik. He said he didn’t have words to describe how thankful he was.

“We don’t stop often enough,” Niznik said. “That could’ve probably turned out totally different.”

The mother and newborn made it to the hospital soon after, and both are in good health.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Adam Hildebrandt
Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Jamie Dawley
Winneshiek Co. woman accused of repeatedly spanking stepchild with hairbrush
“No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday.” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom...
‘No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday,’ Iowa wrestling coach responds to alleged racist incident
Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia...
Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days
produce in a grocery store
Bank of America announces $25,000 donation to Iowa nonprofit to fight hunger
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters