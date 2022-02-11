Rain and Snow Chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another frontal system over across the state tonight and early tomorrow. Rain and snow shower chances move through with the snow chance mainly to the north. Overnight with a strong southwest, temperatures rise. As the cold front pushes through during the morning northwest wind takes over bringing falling temperatures during the afternoon. Chilly conditions are with us this weekend with a storm worth watching for the middle of next week. Have a great night!

