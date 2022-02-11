Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rain and Snow Chance

Rising temperatures overnight
By Joe Winters
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another frontal system over across the state tonight and early tomorrow. Rain and snow shower chances move through with the snow chance mainly to the north. Overnight with a strong southwest, temperatures rise. As the cold front pushes through during the morning northwest wind takes over bringing falling temperatures during the afternoon. Chilly conditions are with us this weekend with a storm worth watching for the middle of next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Summaries for various river basins in eastern Iowa from the first spring flood outlook in 2022.
First spring flood outlook released, many areas show lower flood risk than normal
A storm system brings a chance for rain and snow across the area on Thursday night into Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 10
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Quiet during the day, look for a rain/snow mix this evening