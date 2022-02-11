Show You Care
Proposed legislation would ban eminent domain for private pipelines

The proposed pipeline is marked in red.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux Center state senator is introducing a bill that would ban eminent domain use by private companies.

Sen. Jeff Taylor said isn’t opposed to the pipelines, he just thinks the companies should have to sign a private agreement with each and every landowner.

Sen.Taylor’s legislation would prevent the Iowa Utilities Board from granting permits to private companies. Under the current law, pipelines and other companies can file for a permit, which comes with the ability to use eminent domain if the permit is granted.

Two carbon pipelines have sought approval to build in Siouxland, but if this legislation passes, those pipelines could be doomed.

“I just feel like it’s a rigging of the system for private companies, especially those that have strong political connections, where they have deep pockets and a lot of political influence as well to make use of the government to force people to give up their land rights,” said Sen. Taylor.

Taylor says his bill will be reviewed in the subcommittee next week. The bill would need to be passed by both the house and senate, and signed by the governor before it would become law.

