New bill to ban vaccine, mask mandates in Iowa moves forward

A new bill which would widely ban vaccine and mask mandates in Iowa is moving forward.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A new bill which would widely ban vaccine and mask mandates in Iowa is moving forward.

House bill 647 would ban the mandates at businesses, government entities, and schools.

Lawmakers agreed to move the bill to a full committee vote on Thursday. Beforehand, they heard testimony as dozens packed the house.

Iowa veteran Jason Crawford, who chose not to get vaccinated, told the subcommittee he understands the cost that can come from taking a stance.

“I’m here today to fight not only for my freedoms, but the freedoms for all of Iowans,” he said.

Democratic Representative Bruce Hunter of Polk County pushed back against Crawford’s position.

“So you don’t believe then that a business should be able to take steps to protect not only their business, but the employees that work there,” Hunter said.

Part of the bill may not stand up in the courts.

A U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled schools who do not require masks from students and staff may be violating federal disability law.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

