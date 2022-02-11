Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Center Point-Urbana teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Prosecutors say Adam Hilderbrant sent multiple social media messages of a sexual nature to a 13-year-old student in June of 2021. The Linn County Sherriff’s Office said it began investigating the teacher while he was still employed with the Center Point-Urbana Community School District. The district allowed Hilderbrant to resign in December 2021.

Court documents say Hilderbrant followed the student on Instagram and began sending messages about her body, eyes, smile, feelings of intimacy and acknowledged the messages could be considered inappropriate. Hilderbrandt has pled not guilty and was released today as long as he follows the law and has no contract with the student.

Prosecutors said, before the messages began, the student claims the teacher touched her hair, her back, and began giving her hugs after she confided in him about some personal issues during the 2020-21 school year.

In a December 2021 report, our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found school districts and other public employers commonly allow staff members under investigation to resign rather than face the termination process. This practice hides allegations from future employers and allows the employee to receive a similar job in the future. The charges filed Thursday would likely appear on background checks in the future.

In regards to Hildebrandt, Matthew Berninghaus, superintendent for the Center Point-Urbana School District, said “In the event the school district were to submit a notification to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, it would be considered confidential.” Berninghaus would not comment any further.

School districts in Iowa are required to report to the state licensing board within 30 days when a teacher is accused of abuse or resigns after an allegation of misconduct. There is no punishment for school districts that don’t follow the requirement.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children
Adam Hildebrandt
Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes

Latest News

Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested for witness tampering in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation
State audit finds nearly $86k in improper, unsupported spending by former Jones County Ag....
State audit finds nearly $86k in improper, unsupported spending by former Jones County Ag. Extension director
Iowa City school bus driver reacts to $750 stipend
Iowa City school bus driver reacts to $750 stipend
Iowa City school bus driver reacts to $750 stipend
Iowa City school bus driver reacts to $750 stipend