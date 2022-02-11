Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, February 10th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 600 block of 2nd St. NE Fairbank, IA, and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Jeremy James Durnan and 47-year-old Jamie Rose Levendusky. Both were charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (for both Methamphetamine and Marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Levendusky was also charged with Assault on a peace officer and interference with official acts causing injury.

The case remains under investigation with more charges pending.

