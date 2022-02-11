Falling temperatures and gusty wind this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An arctic front is on the move and temperatures will start falling later this morning over our northwest zone and shortly after lunch for everyone else. An isolated snow shower may accompany this front. Make sure you dress the kids accordingly as that walk home from the bus stop will be cold and very windy! The wind may gust over 40 mph as the front moves through. Temperatures will fall to the low-mid 20s by that time, then down to the single digits tonight. Wind chills will also go below zero late this afternoon, tonight and into tomorrow. There’s a small system that may graze our area on Saturday night with a little light snow, otherwise, a dry and chilly weekend is likely.

