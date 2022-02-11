Dubuque Police says prostitution stings could become more common after latest one ended in 11 arrests

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lieutenant Ted McClimon with the Dubuque Police Department said they had never done an operation like the one that took place over Tuesday and Wednesday. He said, however, they would potentially do it again because of how many arrests they made.

One of those arrests was Dubuque County treasurer Randy Wedewer. County supervisors appointed him to the position at the start of the year. However, Wedewer had served in the treasurer’s office for more than 30 years. Police said he posted bail Wednesday night.

Others arrested include Vincent J. Hanson Jr., 59, of rural Dubuque; Timothy J. McAndrews, 57, of rural Dubuque; Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 41, of Sherrill, Iowa; Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa; Ryan P. Besler, 21, of Farley, Iowa; Timothy Murphy, 55, of Peosta, Iowa; Jordan H. Watkins, 38, of Bellevue, Iowa; Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Kevin Stanton, 63, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Craig A. Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wis.

Lieutenant McClimon said the operation consisted of investigators posting ads on websites often used for prostitution. He said this operation would not be considered entrapment because it was the individuals who initiated contact with the undercover investigators.

McClimon said human trafficking and prostitution are often intertwined. He said they hope these operations will deter people from visiting these websites.

“The link we see between the arrests we made and human trafficking is that, by us doing projects like this, it hopefully deter someone from doing this type of activity and going on these sites,” he added. “If we can deter people from doing that with the thought of we may be doing another project, that type of thing, we are hoping that will slow some of this stuff down.”

Police say all eleven cases were unrelated to each other. Since prostitution is an aggravated misdemeanor, the men arrested could face up to two years in prison. McClimon mentioned, however, the investigation is ongoing and more charges could come up.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.