Bohannon has Iowa-record 10 3s, Hawkeyes roll 110-87

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jordan Bohannon made a school-record 10 3-pointers in scoring all 30 of his points, Keegan Murray also had 30 points and Iowa routed Maryland 110-87.

Bohannon led the way as Iowa tied the school record with 19 3-pointers. He broke Chris Kingsbury’s school record of nine set twice in 1994. Bohannon, the Hawkeyes’ all-time 3-point leader with 421, finished 10 of 16 from the arc.

It’s the first time Iowa had two 30-point scorers in a single game since 1976. Iowa’s 110 points were the most by an opponent in Xfinity Center.

Fatts Russell scored 20 points for the Terrapins, who lost their fourth straight.

