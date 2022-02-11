Show You Care
Bank of America announces $25,000 donation to Iowa nonprofit to fight hunger

produce in a grocery store
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Bank of America announced a $25,000 donation to Iowa Healthiest State Initiative in order to address food insecurity in the region.

Iowa Healthiest State Initiative is a nonprofit organization that matches food assistance dollars like SNAP on purchases of fresh produce at participating farmers markets and grocery stores.

“The Double Up Food Bucks program has helped our community now more than ever due to the pandemic, for those in need of food assistance in Iowa,” says Jami Haberl, executive director, Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. “We’re thankful for the support that we’ve received from Bank of America so that we can continue our mission to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.”

Bank of America previously announced that it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Iowa who received a COVID booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.

“Having organizations such as Iowa Healthiest State Initiative and their Double Up Food Bucks program, shows how our community comes together to solve a need as the pandemic continues to impact Iowa,” said Heidi Parkhurst, president, Bank of America Iowa.

According to Feeding America, nearly 300,000 Iowans face hunger needs with over 94,000 of them being children.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

