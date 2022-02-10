You can escape winter in a tropical greenhouse at one Cedar Rapids park.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -If you’re tired of winter, you can get a tropical escape in Cedar Rapids.

The Noelridge Park Greenhouse is full of tropical plants and is free and open to the public to explore on week days from 7a.m. until 3:30 p.m. with the exception of Thursday afternoons.

“Throughout the year I don’t think they realize we are open to the public,” Lori Farmer said, Greenhouse Lead at Noelridge.

It’s a place where fish swim and cactus grow to the ceiling in the dead of an Iowa winter.

This year the greenhouse is celebrating 50 years, and some of the plants have been there that long.

Leaders want the public to visit and take it in.

“It’s just a joy to come in in the middle of winter and see all the green and enjoy the temperatures,” Farmer explained.

It’s always at least 68 degrees inside so you can ditch the coat while enjoying the scenery. More than 100 volunteers use their free time to take care of the plants all winter long.

”You don’t have to be a master gardener, most of us aren’t. You just have to enjoy the plants and the tropics,” Sarah Vieth said, Vice President of Friends of Noelridge.

Volunteers not only tend the tropics, but also the nearly 60,000 annuals that are grown in the greenhouse and planted throughout the city each spring.

Whether you want to get involved with volunteering or make a visit, the greenhouse is spreading warmth all winter long.

