Watch the Wind

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Any snow showers and flurries move out of the area this evening. Heading into tomorrow we stay dry and quiet. Friday brings a windy day as the next system moves across the state. A chance of rain and snow remains in place for Thursday night into Friday Valentine’s weekend starts cold on Saturday with lows in the teens. Highs are near 30 for both Sunday and Monday. Have a great night!

