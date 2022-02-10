Show You Care
Senators introduce bipartisan bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act through 2027.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KCRG) -Republican and Democratic Senators have introduced a bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act through 2027.

The law was first passed in 1994 and last reauthorized in 2013 and was the first comprehensive federal law aimed at ending violence against women.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is one of the initial co-sponsors and she spoke about preventing sexual assault and domestic violence and has shared her own experience with both in the past. The bill would strengthen rape prevention and education efforts, including on college campuses as well further the prosecution of violent acts against women that occur on tribal land. 

This version does not address what’s known as the “boyfriend loophole.” It allows abusive partners who are not married or cohabitating to still get and keep guns. 

Actor and activist Angelina Jolie also spoke at today’s press conference saying, “The victims of abuse in this country who deserve consideration and respect and attention of Congress as much if not more than any other crisis we face.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

