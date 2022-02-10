Secretary of State calls for February 22nd to be High School Voter Registration Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling on every high school in Iowa to conduct a voter registration drive on February 22nd.

17-year-olds are allowed to register to vote under state law, with more than 3,500 currently registered. If they turn 18 by the November general election, they’re also allowed to participate in the June primary elections.

Governor Reynolds plans to issue an official proclamation in the future.

“Voting is both a fundamental right and an important way for individuals to take part in shaping the world that we live in,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Participating in high school voter registration day is a great opportunity to engage students and foster a culture of civic engagement among our next generation of voters.”

For voting information, you can visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

