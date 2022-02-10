Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Secretary of State calls for February 22nd to be High School Voter Registration Day

Polls in Cape Girardeau open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Polls in Cape Girardeau open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling on every high school in Iowa to conduct a voter registration drive on February 22nd.

17-year-olds are allowed to register to vote under state law, with more than 3,500 currently registered. If they turn 18 by the November general election, they’re also allowed to participate in the June primary elections.

Governor Reynolds plans to issue an official proclamation in the future.

“Voting is both a fundamental right and an important way for individuals to take part in shaping the world that we live in,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Participating in high school voter registration day is a great opportunity to engage students and foster a culture of civic engagement among our next generation of voters.”

For voting information, you can visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Hiawatha police shared this image of two suspects they say robbed the AT&T store at 1950 Blairs...
Hiawatha police looking for suspects in armed AT&T store robbery
J Reese Jones
Cedar Rapids police arrest man for connection with home invasion and attempted murder
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
John Deere acquires majority ownership in battery manufacturer

Latest News

Home Instead holding a job fair to hire more caregivers
Home Instead Senior Care looking to hire more caregivers
Iowa City family builds outdoor shelters to help stray cats in the winter
Iowa City family builds outdoor shelters to help stray cats in the winter
Iowa City family builds outdoor shelters to help stray cats in the winter
Iowa City family builds outdoor shelters to help stray cats in the winter
Windey Shetler visits her client fives days per week. The two have become close friends.
Home Instead Senior Care looking to hire more caregivers