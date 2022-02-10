Show You Care
Quiet during the day, look for a rain/snow mix this evening

Up to an inch of snow possible over northeast Iowa
While it looks dry during the daylight hours, watch for a rain/snow mix to move in tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a little colder for everyone but at least the wind is lighter overall. Plan on highs into the upper 20s northeast to mid-30s farther south. As the next system approaches the area this evening, watch for a rain/snow mix to develop. There may be enough moisture in northeast Iowa to pick up around an inch of snow this evening whereas this precipitation stays as mainly rain farther south. Temperatures will then slowly rise during the night, landing around 40 degrees to start your Friday. By Friday afternoon, a strong cold front pushes south, ramping up wind gusts and dropping temperatures. Gusts over 40mph are possible with the passage of this front! This weekend looks quiet and cold with a few flurries possible Sunday morning.

