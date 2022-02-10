Operation Quickfind: Bonnie Lou Elliott-Zahorik

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Police said Bonnie Lou Elliott-Zahorik was last seen February 9th around 1:30 pm. driving away from Olin, IA in a black 2010 Honda Accord License plate 273YXD.

Police described her as 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes last seen wearing black pants and a shirt with a red sweater vest.

Her phone was last pinging near rural Andrew in Jackson County.

Police say Bonnie suffers from Dementia and takes seizure medication.

If you see her or have any information please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 319-462-4371

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.