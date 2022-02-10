Show You Care
Northeast Iowa Community College names its next president

Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALMER, Iowa (KCRG) - Northeast Iowa Community College on Thursday announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.

Dr. Riedel will officially take over as president in July. He previously served as president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Alabama.

Riedel was one of four candidates the 15 member President Search Committee interviewed for the position.

In January, the college held forums, so the public could meet and learn more about them before a selection was made.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be selected as the next president of Northeast Iowa Community College, one of the premier community colleges in the nation,” Dr. Riedel stated. “I am looking forward to working with the Board of Trustees, the faculty, staff, administration of the College, and the students and communities that we serve, to continue the positive momentum and further the mission of improving lives, driving business success and advancing community vitality. My wife, Lisa, joins me in eagerly anticipating our move to the area, meeting everyone, making new friends and fully participating in the life of our communities in northeast Iowa.”

