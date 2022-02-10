New bill in Iowa would ban mailing abortion pills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa House Republicans in the Human Resources committee passed a bill which would ban mailing abortion pills.

KCCI reports the bill would require someone seeking an abortion-inducing drug to receive the drug in person in a health care setting.

If passed, anyone who is knowingly in violation of the bill could face a serious misdemeanor charge.

Opponents fear the bill would prevent Iowans from accessing the pills through the mail or by prescription, limiting access to legal abortion.

“These bills don’t address any patient needs,” said Jamie Burch Elliott, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa. “It’s very clear that the attempt here is to just chip away at the right to abortion.”

Pulse Life Advocates, a statewide pro-life organization in Iowa, believes the pills are dangerous and need to be dispensed only in a health care setting.

“We’ve heard from Iowa women that have had severe complications from RU-486 and have felt like they’re going to bleed to death, oftentimes in their bathroom,” said Maggie Dewitte, executive director of Pulse Life Advocates.

The bill now heads to the state House floor for debate.

