Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New bill in Iowa would ban mailing abortion pills

Iowa House Republicans in the Human Resources committee passed a bill which would ban mailing abortion pills.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa House Republicans in the Human Resources committee passed a bill which would ban mailing abortion pills.

KCCI reports the bill would require someone seeking an abortion-inducing drug to receive the drug in person in a health care setting.

If passed, anyone who is knowingly in violation of the bill could face a serious misdemeanor charge.

Opponents fear the bill would prevent Iowans from accessing the pills through the mail or by prescription, limiting access to legal abortion.

“These bills don’t address any patient needs,” said Jamie Burch Elliott, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa. “It’s very clear that the attempt here is to just chip away at the right to abortion.”

Pulse Life Advocates, a statewide pro-life organization in Iowa, believes the pills are dangerous and need to be dispensed only in a health care setting.

“We’ve heard from Iowa women that have had severe complications from RU-486 and have felt like they’re going to bleed to death, oftentimes in their bathroom,” said Maggie Dewitte, executive director of Pulse Life Advocates.

The bill now heads to the state House floor for debate.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Iowa House Republicans in the Human Resources committee passed a bill which would ban mailing...
New bill in Iowa would ban mailing abortion pills
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
Truck drivers are stranded along the U-S Canada border as protestors block traffic for a third...
Truck drivers stranded along US, Canada border amid protest