Mosquitos surviving winter and spreading in Iowa

The species, Aedes albopictus, has expanded its territory and can be found in more than 26 states today
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - According to researchers at Iowa State University, an invasive species of mosquitos that was once thought to die during the winter months, is surviving in Iowa.

“For a long time, it was thought that these mosquitoes wouldn’t survive the winter here,” Ryan Smith, an associate professor of entomology and the director of the ISU Medical Entomology Laboratory said. “Our data show they’re here, and they seem to be spreading.”

The species, Aedes albopictus, has expanded its territory and can be found in more than 26 states today

Smith said this particular set of mosquitoes don’t spread West Nile Virus, but can carry Zika, chikungunya, and dengue viruses, which can all cause serious health problems in humans.

“Exactly how fast and what counties they’ll expand to is unclear, but it is a question that we are continuing to follow,” he said.

Researchers launched an effort to track the species in 2016.

To read the full article click here.

