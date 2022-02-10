Maquoketa man arrested for allegedly harboring runaway, distributing drugs

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maquoketa man has been arrested for allegedly harboring a runaway from Indiana and providing them with illegal narcotics.

Manchester police said they received a complaint about 41-year-old Kenneth Henderson, who was staying in Manchester, in September 2021.

Investigators found that Henderson had picked up a runaway near their home in Indiana, and they planned to travel to Minnesota to meet with another minor for a date.

Henderson faces multiple charges for allegedly distributing drugs to a person under 18, as well as one count of harboring a runaway.

