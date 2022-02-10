Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Sen. Grassley calls for supporting police amid rising violent crime

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley called attention to rising violent crimes across the country during a press conference on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley called for support for law enforcement amid rising violent crimes across the country during a press conference on Wednesday.

He believes the law enforcement worker shortage comes from lack of support.

“I hear from Iowans all the time about the difficulty of recruiting people to be on the police forces – even in our good state of Iowa. What do you think you get when you talk for months and months about defunding police? You demoralize the police,” Grassley said.

Democratic House members say public safety is critically important.

“Public safety is the foundation on which we build great communities,” Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings said. “No great society can exist without public safety.”

Sen. Grassley also called the Biden administration “out of touch” for its response to the rising crime.

“Violent crime has increased for two years with no signs of slowing. The administration’s plan to fix the violent crime spike … won’t seriously reduce violent crime. It focuses on issues that make up only a tiny fraction of violent crime or don’t contribute to it at all,” Grassley said.

Earlier this month, Grassley called for a reversal of what he called anti-law enforcement policies.

“The crime spike began in June 2020 when blue cities nationwide pulled the police off their streets,” Grassley wrote. “Progressive prosecutors stopped prosecuting. And these blue cities started bail reform policies that released violent criminals. No police on the streets, but lots of criminals. It’s no surprise that crime has risen.”

Grassley’s comments come after several high-profile shootings in recent weeks, some of which were inside or outside of school buildings.

A school bus driver was shot with three students on board in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

In Buffalo, New York, someone shot two others in a school parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley called attention to rising violent crimes across the country during...
Sen. Grassley: Police worker shortage comes from lack of support
New court documents show a Linn County inmate took a family hostage during his escape Tuesday.
Cedar Rapids escaped inmate held mother and her children hostage before arrest
Dubuque police confirm they arrested 11 men, *including the county treasurer*, as part of a...
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Bipartisan bill on VAWA
Senators introduce bipartisan bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act through 2027