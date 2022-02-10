Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa receiving $51M to expand electric vehicle charging station access statewide

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has been awarded more than $51 million as part of its share of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The program will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System.

The U.S. Department says that the funding is to be used for projects “directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle.”

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

The Biden administration says a second grant also designed to expand charging access in rural and underserved communities should be announced later this year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Jamie Dawley
Winneshiek County woman charged with child endangerment after repeatedly spanking stepchild with hairbrush
Springville Barn Fire
Crews respond to barn fire in Springville
Adam Hildebrandt
Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation
A new bill would ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports matching their...
New bill in Iowa would ban transgender students from playing girls sports