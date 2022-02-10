Show You Care
Iowa City school bus driver reacts to $750 stipend

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dan Ramsey has been driving school busses in the Iowa City School District for 10 years. After all other district employees got pandemic hazard pay, The Teamsters Local 238, representing the drivers, went to the board to ask for their own bonus.

“It means a lot to bus drivers, we gain a sense of respect and appreciation for all the hard work,” said Ramsey.

More than $77,000 will get split up among the 103 part-time bus drivers to acknowledge the health risks drivers face while working in close proximity to children during the pandemic.

Ramsey says he recognizes that it’s been hard for other places to hire and retain bus drivers but this stipend could be a starting point towards fixing that issue.

“I would hope this is a step that all the bus drivers in the state of Iowa would look at and say, you know, we’re a private company, we work for a private company, this could make a big difference,” he said.

Iowa City Superintendent Matt Degner agrees that this is a step in the right direction in making sure current and potential future bus drivers in the district feel appreciated and want to stay in the position.

“It’s been extra work for them every step of the way, they don’t complain, they show up and do their job everyday, cold, rain, sun, whatever the weather may be and so we really wanted to make sure they feel recognized and an important part of our community too.”

