Iowa city 4-year old to have his story and face used to raise money for children’s hospitals across the US.

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City kid will have his story and face posted in 5000 Ace stores across the United States to raise money for the more than 150 hospital partners.

Nile Kron and his family thought they were going to the Hansen Football Performance Center for a meet and greet, but they were surprised when they were told Nile was selected as the 9th Ace Cares for Kids All-Star.

“When Nile was born, we knew he had a cleft lip and palate, he was pre-mature, we were in the NICU for 51 days, and we also had three code blues,” said Rick Kron, Nile’s father.

4-year old Nile Kron has had more surgeries at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital than most people will have in their entire life.

“His face and likeness are what’s going to inspire the community, corporate, and vendors to donate,” said Kris Doucet, the Director of the Ace Foundation. “Last year, we raised a record $20-million, and I think we can break that record.”

As part of the surprise, Nile signed a check in his name to the children’s hospital for $10,000, which was donated by Ace. The group also had the opportunity to tour the facility, meet Herky, and some of the faces of the team.

While the family said it was honored to have Nile be the face of raising funding for children’s hospitals across the US, they said this was also an opportunity to continue talking about the work the Stead Family Children’s Hospital has done for Nile.

“We feel honored to be part of it and spread the word about the hospital and what they do for us,” said Kron.

