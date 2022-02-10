Show You Care
Iowa Auditor investigating Southern Iowa Council of Governments

Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand recently opened an investigation of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments (SICOG).

On Wednesday, Creston Police arrested SICOG executive director Timothy J. Ostroski last night.

Officials say Ostroski fraudulently wrote another person’s name on SICOG checks without their permission on multiple occassions. He also stole property from the SICOG worth over $10,000.

He is charged with four counts of forgery and one count of first-degree theft.

Iowa City school bus driver reacts to $750 stipend
