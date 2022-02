CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa beat Southern Illinois 53-44.

Lance Jones led the Salukis on Wednesday night with 13 points.

UNI moves to 14-9 overall and 10-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Thanks to a Loyola Chicago loss, the Panthers are now in first place in the MVC.

