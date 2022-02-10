Show You Care
Dubuque Regional Airport hosts birthday celebration for Captain Robert L. Martin

People in Dubuque gathered Wednesday night to honor one of the original members of the Tuskegee Airmen.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque gathered Wednesday night to honor one of the original members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Captain Robert L. Martin was born in Dubuque on February 9, 1919 and was an original member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a Black segregated aviator group in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Captain Martin received numerous awards for his service, including the Purple Heart. In 2007, he was among the recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal at a ceremony honoring the Tuskegee Airmen.

The celebration was possible because of a partnership between the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission and Staff, the University of Dubuque Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute and the Captain Robert L. Martin Commemoration Committee.

