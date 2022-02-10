Dubuque organization that helps people with expenses for cancer treatment expands to seven more counties

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque foundation aimed at helping families and cancer patients cover treatment expenses is expanding to serve seven more counties in the tri-state area.

The Avery Foundation will now serve Alamakee, Fayette, Jones and Clinton counties in Iowa, Carroll and Stephenson counties in Illinois, and Iowa County in Wisconsin.

Ron Avery, the foundation’s CEO, said they have seen a much bigger demand for their help since MercyOne Dubuque opened its new cancer center. He said the new center has brought more people to Dubuque looking for cancer treatment.

In 2021, the Avery Foundation gave out 202 grants, while in 2019, they gave out 47.

”Some people have to decide am I going to buy my pills or am I going to get some macaroni and cheese for the kids,” he added. “That is our passion, come in, help relieve some financial stress.”

The Avery Foundation helps families and cancer patients by helping cover the cost for mileage, meals, hotel stays, and equipment that’s insurance doesn’t cover.

