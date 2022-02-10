Show You Care
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Dubuque Prostitution Sting
Dubuque Prostitution Sting(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a two-day sting operation targeting human trafficking through prostitution, officials have arrested 11 men including the Dubuque County Treasurer.

60-year-old Randy Wedewer, Dubuque’s County Treasurer, was arrested during the Dubuque Police, Dubuque County Sheriff, and Iowa State Patrol joint operation.

Dubuque County Treasurer Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer Randy Lee Wedewer(KCRG)

Others arrested include Vincent J. Hanson Jr., 59, of rural Dubuque; Timothy J. McAndrews, 57, of rural Dubuque; Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 41, of Sherrill, Iowa; Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa; Ryan P. Besler, 21, of Farley, Iowa; Timothy Murphy, 55, of Peosta, Iowa; Jordan H. Watkins, 38, of Bellevue, Iowa; Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Kevin Stanton, 63, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Craig A. Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wis.

Court documents state that the operation consisted of undercover agents posting ads on social media sites offering sexual services for money and provided a location to the individuals that answered the ad.

Reports also indicate that at least one of the men were also charged with possession of drugs.

Authorities noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the sting are possible.

