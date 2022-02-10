Show You Care
Crews respond to barn fire in Springville

Springville Barn Fire
Springville Barn Fire(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - February 10th, around 12:49 pm, Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of Springville Rd.

Rescuers discovered a barn on fire upon arrival. The fire spread to some farm equipment and a vehicle nearby.

No people or livestock were in the barn or injured as a result.

Springville Barn Fire
Springville Barn Fire(KCRG)

Traffic was close on Springville Road between Dubuque Rd and Bolton Manor Rd but is now back open.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

