Clark, Czinano lift No. 25 Iowa women past Gophers 88-78

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points and No. 25 Iowa scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to pull out an 88-78 win over Minnesota.

Monika Czinano scored six of her 23 points in that run, which included a three-point play by Clark, to help the Hawkeyes open a 73-61 lead after entering the final quarter with a 62-61 advantage.

Deja Winters had a career-high 30 points for the Golden Gophers.

Iowa opened a 13-point lead on a Kylie Feuerbach 3-pointer in the middle of the second quarter but Sara Scalia scored eight straight, including consecutive 3-pointers, to help Minnesota get within 42-37 at the half.

