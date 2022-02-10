Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Center Point-Urbana Middle School teacher has been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee.

Court documents state that 40-year-old Adam Lee Hildebrandt began having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old female student during the 2020-2021 school year.

The student stated that she confided personal issues to him in December 2020 and that their relationship started to change shortly thereafter. She reported that he touched her hair and back and began giving her hugs during the last half of the year. He then followed her on Instagram and began messaging her.

In June 2021, Hildebrandt sent multiple messages to her of a sexual nature expressing feelings towards her.

Police say Hildebrandt indicated in those messages that he was aware they could be considered inappropriate.

