Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating

Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry.

In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:

  • “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,
  • “highly vaccinated,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and
  • “not highly vaccinated,” which means fewer than 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules vary depending on the ship’s vaccination status. COVID-19 tests are still required.

The CDC will give cruise lines until Feb. 18 to opt in and share vaccination status of each ship.

The agency plans to reevaluate its guidance by March 18 and update “as needed.”

In response, Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s latest cruise guidelines “out of step” and “unnecessary.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows Autherine Lucy Foster, center, the first Black person to attend...
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names
Iowa House Republicans in the Human Resources committee passed a bill which would ban mailing...
New bill in Iowa would ban mailing abortion pills
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play...
Tesla recalls more vehicles as US agency increases scrutiny
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'