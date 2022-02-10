Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less autonomous flight

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.(DOD via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Black Hawk helicopter made its first-ever autonomous flight Saturday.

The pilot-less flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes. It was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters will help Army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand. Pilot-less flights will also allow the aircrafts to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Adam Hildebrandt
Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Man accused of mistakenly sending bomb threat to Ottawa, Ohio police department amid trucker protests
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
White House records obtained by Jan. 6 committee so far don’t show Trump phone calls during riot
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations