Advocates call on Iowa Senate to pass bills to provide easier access to insulin

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Advocates gathered at the Iowa Capitol building in Des Moines on Wednesday to calling on the Iowa Senate to pass two bills that would provide easier access to insulin.

The first bill would allow a pharmacist to fill an emergency prescription if the patient’s doctor can’t be reached.

The second would cap the cost of insulin at 100 dollars on state-regulated private insurance plans.

Sarah Ball, a Des Moines resident with Type One Diabetes, said she’s grateful her insurance has consistently covered her insulin. However, she said she knows there are others who haven’t been as fortunate.

“There’s great efforts out there looking to combat these things that have cost far too many lives, but it’s also heartbreaking to think that there are people that have died because the system did not work for them,” Ball said.

The state House passed the bill with bipartisan support.

The Senate Human Relations committee is now considering them.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.