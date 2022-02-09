Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

White House denounces Florida GOP over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would...
The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history.(Source: Matthew Kaiser)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The White House on Tuesday slammed Florida Republicans over a proposal to ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s schools.

A White House spokesperson weighed in on the legislation, dubbed by activists as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, shortly after a GOP-controlled committee approved the measure.

“Every parent hopes that our leaders will ensure their children’s safety, protection, and freedom. Today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most – LGBTQI+ students, who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves,” the White House statement read.

The bill states that “a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Parents could sue a school district for violations.

The measure, which has also been introduced in the state House of Representatives, has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history. Both bills are still in the committee phase.

Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, who sponsored the proposal, told lawmakers in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday that the bill wouldn’t forbid spontaneous discussions but would bar districts from incorporating LGBTQ topics into curriculum.

“Some discussions are for with your parents. And I think when you start opening sexual-type discussions with children, you’re entering a very dangerous zone,” Baxley said.

Asked about the proposal on Tuesday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “I haven’t looked at any particulars of anything but I do think you’ve seen instances in which kids are encouraged to be doing stuff with like a gender ideology and I think the parents really do need to be involved in that.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

The nonprofit, Save CR Heritage, purchased the J.E. Halvorson house from Mercy Medical Center...
The nonprofit, Save CR Heritage, purchased the J.E. Halvorson house from Mercy Medical Center in 2021 for a dollar. At that point, the organization knew they had their hands full with needed repairs, but even more importantly, picking up the building and moving it to a new home.
The department will be accepting applications online until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8.
City of Dubuque opens Housing Choice Voucher waiting list for the first time in five months
Iowa determined crisis standards of care aren't warranted, as other states created plans
Iowa said crisis standards of care during COVID aren’t warranted, as other states updated plans
The Snow Sculpting Competition and Festival will take place at Washington Park starting...
Volunteers gather to “stomp snow” in preparation for Dubuque’s Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition