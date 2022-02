SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spartan girls and boys had a strong performance on the final night of hoops on KCRG 9.2.

Solon’s Callie Levin led her team with 24 points in Solon’s 53-47 win over the Mustangs.

In game two, the Spartans needed a second half comeback to turn the game around. Blake Timmons and the Spartans won 55-47.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.