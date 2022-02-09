Show You Care
Volunteers gather to “stomp snow” in preparation for Dubuque’s Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition

Volunteers in Dubuque gathered in Washington Park on Tuesday to stomp snow in preparation for the city’s Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition this weekend.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers in Dubuque gathered in Washington Park on Tuesday to stomp snow in preparation for the city’s Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition this upcoming weekend.

Volunteers climbed up a ladder and went into a box where they used shovels to break up the snow and then used their feet to stomp and compress the snow inside the box. They created 6 six foot-by six foot-by eight-foot tall snow blocks that will serve as canvases for sculptors to work from.

”We just love the way the entire community comes together to celebrate the creative spirit of our community, to maybe overcome a little bit of winter adversity and get out and gather, gather safely outdoors,” Gary Stoppelman, executive director of the Dubuque Museum of Art, said.

A group of about 30 volunteers gathered today to help prepare the blocks.

The Snow Sculpting Competition and Festival will take place at Washington Park starting Thursday, February 10, and will run until Sunday, February 13.

