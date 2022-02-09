Show You Care
VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump out of the way of a crashed cruiser. (Source: WRAL/NASH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safely when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.

The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.

It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.

Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.

He told police he looked down for a minute.

Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.

A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

