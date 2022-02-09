UNI takes sixth win in a row over Evansville

Show You Care
UNI women roll at home, beating Indiana State 72-49(University of Northern Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The UNI women’s basketball team won their fourth game in seven days, taking down Evansville 78-58.

Senior forward Bre Gunnells had a career-high scoring night with 20 points to go along with six rebounds.

The Panthers scored 78 points, their highest total of the conference season, with a balanced attack. Four players scored in double figures.

UNI heads to Carbondale on Friday for a matchup with Southern Illinois.

