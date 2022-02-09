Show You Care
TCR opens Kinky Boots despite pandemic struggles

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theatre Cedar Rapids production of Kinky Boots opens Friday. The show was in production back in 2020 before the pandemic forced TCR to hit the pause button.

This will be the second main stage production from TCR since having to halt operations because of COVID-19.

“Kinky Boots is such a joyful show. I can’t wait to watch them on stage,” said Katie Hallman, TCR Executive Director.

As TCR prepares for opening night, Old Creamery Theatre in Amana announced last week it will be closing forever.

“There’s no money to continue. And in this case, the curtains closed,” said Peter Teahen, former board president for Old Creamery Theatre.

Theatres across the country have struggled during the pandemic.

“You still have operational expenses, you still have utilities, and insurance and, and all those things that drain your resources,” said Teahen.

Hallman says TCR proceeded with caution when preparing for shows.

“We had a tremendously strong showing for Cinderella, really very similar to any holiday show, which is just an awesome tradition here in Cedar Rapids. People love coming to TCR for the holidays. And Kinky Boots is no different,” said Hallman.

Both Hallman and Teahen agree supporting local theatres is vital to continue the arts in our community.

“Attending a show in person is kind of that’s our bread and butter. That’s what we do really well. And so I think as people are starting to get comfortable coming out, consider getting a ticket to a show,” said Hallman.

“We have to minimize the loss of Performing Arts,” said Teahan.

To purchase a ticket to Kinky Boots at TCR click here.

