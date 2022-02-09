Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sherman returns to help West Virginia down Iowa State 79-63

Tyrese Hunter
Tyrese Hunter(Iowa State University)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in his return from a one-game absence and West Virginia beat Iowa State 79-63.

The Mountaineers never trailed and led by double figures most of the second half.

Izaiah Brockington made consecutive layups to bring the Cyclones within 65-57 with 5:26 left before Malik Curry and Sherman each sank a pair from the foul line to create safe space. Freshman Tyrese Hunter scored a career-high 22 points for Iowa State.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

Emily Ryan was 6-for-6 from 3-point range to lead No. 11 Iowa State to its 20th win of the...
Ryan shoots Iowa St. to 20th win, sweeps Oklahoma St., 76-58
Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points and No. 23 Texas used a barrage of...
Carr, 3-pointers put No. 23 Texas over Iowa State, 63-41
Nyamer Diew
Ryan, Donarski lead No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 K-State
Gabe Kalscheur
No. 10 Kansas beats No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 without Agbaji