Sherman returns to help West Virginia down Iowa State 79-63

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in his return from a one-game absence and West Virginia beat Iowa State 79-63.

The Mountaineers never trailed and led by double figures most of the second half.

Izaiah Brockington made consecutive layups to bring the Cyclones within 65-57 with 5:26 left before Malik Curry and Sherman each sank a pair from the foul line to create safe space. Freshman Tyrese Hunter scored a career-high 22 points for Iowa State.

