Residential fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews are on scene at a residential fire on 1500 E Avenue in Cedar Rapids.

Few details have been released at this time, but officials say that the fire has mostly been put out except for a couple of hotspots in the house.

Images show at least 6 fire trucks on scene at one point. Crews have been battling the fire for at least twenty minutes.

More than 6 fire trucks here. Working to gather details @KCRG pic.twitter.com/zo3cNmGUDc — Caroline Reevie KCRG (@caroline_reevie) February 9, 2022

Currently on the scene of a house fire at E ave SE in Cedar Rapids @KCRG pic.twitter.com/UwYQxxEPRS — Caroline Reevie KCRG (@caroline_reevie) February 9, 2022

We will update you when more information is available.

