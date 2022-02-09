Residential fire in Cedar Rapids
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews are on scene at a residential fire on 1500 E Avenue in Cedar Rapids.
Few details have been released at this time, but officials say that the fire has mostly been put out except for a couple of hotspots in the house.
Images show at least 6 fire trucks on scene at one point. Crews have been battling the fire for at least twenty minutes.
More than 6 fire trucks here. Working to gather details @KCRG pic.twitter.com/zo3cNmGUDc— Caroline Reevie KCRG (@caroline_reevie) February 9, 2022
Currently on the scene of a house fire at E ave SE in Cedar Rapids @KCRG pic.twitter.com/UwYQxxEPRS— Caroline Reevie KCRG (@caroline_reevie) February 9, 2022
We will update you when more information is available.
