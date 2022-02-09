Show You Care
Residential fire in Cedar Rapids

CR Fire in the 1500 block of E Ave NE
CR Fire in the 1500 block of E Ave NE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews are on scene at a residential fire on 1500 E Avenue in Cedar Rapids.

Few details have been released at this time, but officials say that the fire has mostly been put out except for a couple of hotspots in the house.

Images show at least 6 fire trucks on scene at one point. Crews have been battling the fire for at least twenty minutes.

We will update you when more information is available.

